Calls to drop out of the race grow for President Biden, local leaders react

SEATTLE — The punches keep coming for President Joe Biden, as more democratic lawmakers call for him to bow out from campaigning for re-election.

It’s been nearly two weeks since the fateful debate night, which prompted national concerns over the health of the 81-year-old President.

“I called the White House the next day. And I said I think he should step aside,” says Rep. Adam Smith of Washington’s ninth district.

Smith is now leading the charge to get President Biden off the ticket.

“I don’t want to be overly dramatic here, but the fate of the republic is at stake when you look at Donald Trump. And clearly, Joe Biden is not up for this fight,” says Smith.

His harsh words were echoed by congressional colleague Marie Gluesenkamp Perez, who last week stated in an interview, “The truth is, I think Biden is going to lose to Trump.”

Political consultant Dean Nielsen believes peer pressure could move the needle for the President.

“If you look back to Richard Nixon,” says Nielsen, “It was Republican senators that got Richard Nixon out.”

Washington Democrats on Capitol Hill remain divided.

Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal stated in part, ‘I am listening carefully to the thoughts of our members from all over the country—in swing and safe states and districts—as we work to ensure we defeat Donald Trump and win the House and Senate.’ Adding, ‘Republicans should be calling for Donald Trump to step down as a candidate for President.’

Senator Patty Murray in a statement writes, “I have a deep appreciation and strong respect for Joe, who has led a historic first term as President. Still, we need to see a much more forceful and energetic candidate on the campaign trail in the very near future in order for him to convince voters he is up to the job.”

As for what’s next, at the polls or the debate stage, is still unclear.

“He needs another debate to put it behind him and he needs to perform at a high level,” says Nielsen about President Biden. “It’s Trump’s advantage not to have one. Because Trump has established everything he needs to do.”

