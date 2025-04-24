California man sentenced in northern border human smuggling scheme

This story was originally published on MyNorthwest.com

A man whom federal prosecutors describe as a mid-level manager in a northern border smuggling ring has been sentenced to five months in prison.

Rajat Rajat, 27, and three others were indicted in connection with a scheme to smuggle noncitizens across the northern border for profit, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Authorities said the group was connected to two smuggling episodes in November and December 2023.

Rajat is a California resident and a citizen of India.

“The judge said that as someone who had been smuggled into the country, Mr. Rajat perpetuated the cycle of exploitation inherent in the smuggling process,” According to the release,

“Mr. Rajat was a mid-level manager of this smuggling scheme, directing noncitizens where and how to cross the border, and even fronting some travel costs for them and for co-conspirators,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Miller. “We are committed to working with our law enforcement partners to stop the illegal border crossings that undermine U.S. security.”

According to court records, eight different citizens of India were involved in the two smuggling incidents. On Nov. 27, 2023, multiple people were seen jumping a fence near the Boundary Village Apartments in Blaine, Washington. That fence is near Peace Arch Park.

California man sentenced in smuggling scheme





“Border Patrol agents near the apartments saw five people run to a white minivan,” the release said. “The vehicle was stopped by Border Patrol. Five citizens of India were in the van with California resident Bobby Joe Green, 68, as the driver.”

Three of the noncitizens told U.S. Border Patrol agents they saw defendant Sushil Kumar at Peace Arch Park before crossing the border illegally, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.

“The investigation revealed that Kumar and Rajat Rajat, who was employed as a truck driver, directed the noncitizens on where and how to cross the border,” according to the release. “Rajat paid Green to transport the noncitizens from the border. Rajat asked for monetary payments from the noncitizens for being smuggled into the U.S.”

Federal prosecutors said a similar scenario played out in December 2023 in Peace Arch Park.

The judge ordered Rajat to serve three years of supervised release following his prison term. However, the judge noted he will likely be deported after serving his sentence.

In March 2025, Sushil Kumar, 36, of Santa Rosa, was sentenced to six months in prison and three years of supervised release, according to the release. Green was sentenced to four months in prison and three years of supervised release.

“The fourth defendant, Sneha, 20, a citizen of India who is in the U.S. on a student visa and goes by just her last name, is scheduled to go to trial in January 2026,” the release said.

©2025 Cox Media Group