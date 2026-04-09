California animal shelter offering $25k reward for info on canine carcasses found in Skagit Co.

GUEMES ISLAND, Wash. — An animal rescue in California is offering a $25,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest or conviction of those responsible for the canine carcasses that washed up on the shores of Guemes Island last month.

On March 26, Skagit County deputies responded to calls of several canine carcasses on the beach. As the days went on, dozens more were found.

As of April 9, at least 20 carcasses were recovered.

Skagit County investigators said they’re not sure if the animals were dogs because the remains were in bad shape. They are not yet sure whether the bodies were skinned or just badly decomposed.

The Helen Woodward Animal Center in Rancho Santa Fe is offering the reward, saying they were “deeply disturbed” to learn about the case.

“I’m offering a reward because I want this stopped. The thought of an individual out there hurting these defenseless animals, it just absolutely sickens me,” said Helen Woodward Animal Center President & CEO Mike Arms. “I have fought for animals for more than 50 years and will continue to fight for animals wherever they are. They deserve our kindness and love, not this senseless, inhumane treatment. This person or these people need to be arrested.”

A necropsy has been conducted, and now the sheriff’s office is awaiting the lab results and DNA testing.

The sheriff’s office said this could take two to three weeks before they find out exactly what the carcasses are.

If you have any information, call Skagit 911 and ask to speak with a deputy or animal control officer.

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