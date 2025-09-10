Buy insurance through WA Health Exchange? Prepare for sticker shock

This story was originally posted on MyNorthwest.com

Health insurance premiums for Washington’s individual market are set to rise by an average of 21% in 2026, according to the Office of the Insurance Commissioner.

The rate increase, requested by insurers, affects plans sold through the Washington Health Benefit Exchange.

The Washington Health Benefit Exchange Board is scheduled to review and certify the plans and rates at its meeting on Thursday, Sept. 11.

“Another year of increased premiums will be hard to hear for the thousands of Washingtonians who buy their own health coverage,” Insurance Commissioner Patty Kuderer said in a statement. “But, when the insurers prove they need a rate change, we’re required by state law to accept it.”

Why are WA Health Exchange rates going up?

Insurers cited several factors contributing to the rate hikes, notably the uncertainty surrounding the future of federal enhanced premium tax credits.

The enhanced subsidies have been in place since 2021 and were later extended through the Inflation Reduction Act, signed in 2022. With the current provisions set to expire at the end of the year, it remains uncertain whether the Republican-led Congress will approve another extension.

The nonpartisan health policy research group, KFF, found the disappearance of the tax credits would cause premiums nationwide to rise on average by about 75%.

Last year, over 216,000 enrollees in Washington benefited from the tax credits, which reduced average annual premiums by approximately $1,330. The Exchange estimates that up to 80,000 people in the state could lose coverage if the subsidies are not extended.

The final rates and plan offerings will be available later this fall on the state’s health insurance marketplace, wahealthplanfinder.org.

Twelve insurers have been approved to offer plans on the Exchange next year, including newcomer Wellpoint Washington, which will enter the market in Grays Harbor and King counties.

