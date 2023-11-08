Buskers to fill Seattle light rail stations with music as holidays approach

SEATTLE — Sound Transit is partnering with Seattle Parks and Recreation to create a new busking pilot program ahead of the holiday season.

Buskers might be professional musicians, music teachers, or even students who enjoy sharing their love of music with the world.

In previous years, Sound Transit has only allowed busking outside of Link light rail stations. But now, stars have been installed to mark unique busking spots inside the following stations:

Westlake

University Street

Pioneer Square

Northgate

Roosevelt

International District/Chinatown

U District

Busking Star Photo Credit: Sound Transit

“Our goal is to create a welcoming experience for passengers. By providing opportunities for street musicians to perform at more stations, we help support the unique character of the neighborhoods served by Link,” said a Sound Transit spokesperson.

Around 10,000 riders pass through Westlake every weekday.

Visit the Sound Transit website for busking guidelines.

