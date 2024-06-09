Burn Ban for Skagit County goes into effect June 15

SKAGIT COUNTY, Wash. — Starting June 15, Skagit County announced that a burn ban will go into effect and remain in effect until further notice.

The burn ban will apply to all residential and land-clearing fires in unincorporated Skagit County.

According to the press release, no new burn permits will be granted and existing permits will be suspended.

Recreational and cooking fires are still allowed but limited to 3 feet in diameter and 2 feet high.

Cooking fires must consist of charcoal, seasoned firewood, or propane-fueled firepits.

Fires must be enclosed within cement blocks, stones, or #10 gauge steel at least 14 inches high and up to 3 feet wide.

The county recommends the following safety precautions:

ALWAYS have either a charged garden hose or two 5-gallon buckets of water available.

Portable outdoor firepits shall not be operated within 15 feet of a structure or any combustible materials.

Recreational fires MUST BE 25 feet from combustibles, standing timber, or overhanging tree branches.

Someone 16 years old or older must always be present to monitor and/or extinguish the fire.

Check to see if any additional burning restrictions may apply before lighting any outdoor fire.

If a Red Flag Warning or Stage 1 or Stage 2 Air Quality Burn Ban is issued, all outdoor burning, including recreational and cooking fires will be prohibited.

The full press release can be found on the Skagit County website.

