Burn ban lifted in unincorporated Skagit County

SKAGIT COUNTY, Wash. — The burn ban that went into effect on June 15 in unincorporated Skagit County has been lifted.

Residents and businesses in unincorporated areas of Skagit County are once again able to burn fires in backyards and permitted land-clearing fires.

Residential and land-clearing fires may only contain natural vegetation and permits are required for piles larger than 4 feet by 4 feet.

Skagit County reminds people in the unincorporated areas that burns should be done with consideration on how smoke, odor or ash could affect neighbors and are prohibited.

Incorporated residents or businesses should contact their local fire department for local restrictions.

If you have questions about open burning in Skagit County, please contact the Skagit County Fire Marshal’s Office at (360) 416-1840, or visit our Outdoor Burning webpage at www.skagitcounty.net/firemarshal.

