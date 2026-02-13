Burien police find missing boy behind the wheel of a stolen car

BURIEN, Wash. — The Burien Police Department says it found a missing boy behind the wheel of a stolen car.

He isn’t old enough to have a learner’s permit.

On February 13, just past midnight, a deputy spotted a Honda Civic with no lights on swerving on the road.

When the deputy pulled the car over, King County Dispatch told him that it had been stolen a few hours prior.

The driver admitted to stealing the car, and the deputy learned that he’d been reported missing.

The boy was taken to the Juvenile Detention Center where they declined to take him because the department says he claimed he’d smoked a ‘pound of fentanyl.’ Instead, they took him to the hospital first where he was medically cleared before being booked into the Detention Center.

