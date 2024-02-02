Burien hosts community police academy

BURIEN, Wash. — The city of Burien is helping to host the Community Police Academy program.

The classes are designed to “increase understanding between residents and their police departments through public education.”

The program lasts nine weeks and classes are from 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday nights.

The program will teach participants about the following.

History of the department

Hiring and recruitment

Early intervention and crime prevention

Overview of major crimes, street crimes, and gangs

Patrol procedures

Use of force

K-9 units

Major accident response and reconstruction

Firearms training and bomb disposal

To learn more visit the City of Burien’s website.

Applications close on Feb. 29.

