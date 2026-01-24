Burglars steal nearly $13k worth of tools from Renton home under construction

Police have arrested two men who they allege stole tens of thousands of dollars worth of tools from a Renton home that was under construction.

Renton police responded to a home on Grant Ave. S when a homeowner called 911 to report that two people were entering his home and taking items out.

The residence was under construction and no one was home.

Using real-time surveillance video, the homeowner provided dispatch with descriptions of the suspects’ clothing, allowing officers to identify them upon arrival.

As officers arrived, they saw a man leaving the home who matched the description of one of the suspects and detained him.

A second person seen leaving the home was also detained by police.

Police say they found ‘burglary tools’ in their possession and drug paraphernalia.

Officers recovered tools stolen from the residence, with an estimated value of $12,500.

Both suspects were booked into jail for residential burglary.

