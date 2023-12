EVERETT, Wash. — Everett police are looking for several suspects after another smash-and-grab burglary in Snohomish County.

Just after 3 a.m. on Saturday, officers were called to Kush 21 along Evergreen Way.

When they got there, they found a black Kia had been used to smash into the shop.

Witnesses said they saw several suspects running out of the shop and getting into a different car.

Police later learned the Kia used in the crime was reported stolen out of Edmonds.

©2023 Cox Media Group