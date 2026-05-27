Bullfrog Road overpass will close for two weeks

CENTRAL WASHINGTON — A heads up for drivers who will be traveling through Central Washington soon: the Bullfrog Road overpass is closing for two weeks.

According to the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) the full closure at exit 80 will begin on May 28.

The closure is so crews can pave the final overlay.

The overpass was replaced earlier this year after the bridge was damaged by a too-tall semi-truck driving underneath it in October 2025.

Detours

Drivers heading westbound will be able to access the Cle Elum/Roslyn area from exit 80, but will not be able to travel south across the Bullfrog overpass.

Drivers heading eastbound on I-90 will need to travel five miles east to exit 85 to State Route 903.

To get across the bridge from Suncadia, drivers can go west to exit 78 and turn around to exit 80.

Driver cited a permit violations

The semi-truck driver who hit the Bullfrog Road overpass was cited for permit violations. The driver was issued a permit to carry the oversized load, but didn’t follow the guidelines.

He was supposed to get off on Exit 80 and get back onto I-90 to avoid the overpass, but Washington State Patrol says he kept going.

Governor Bob Ferguson filed an emergency proclamation that allows the state to seek federal funds to contribute to the repair.

With that authorization, crews completed the project in 86 days.

The emergency repairs totaled approximately $8 million.

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