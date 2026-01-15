Bullfrog Road overpass on I-90 near Cle Elum reopens after emergency repairs

CLE ELUM, Wash. — An overpass on Interstate 90 has reopened months after the bridge was damaged by a too-tall semi-truck driving underneath it.

In October, a 64-year-old trucker from Canada hit the Bullfrog Road overpass, completely damaging the structure. Portions of I-90 were shut down on and off since as Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) crews made repairs.

The semi-truck driver who hit the Bullfrog Road overpass was cited for permit violations. The driver was issued a permit to carry the oversized load, but didn’t follow the guidelines.

He was supposed to get off on Exit 80 and get back onto I-90 to avoid the overpass, but Washington State Patrol says he kept going.

Governor Bob Ferguson filed an emergency proclamation that allows the state to seek federal funds to contribute to the repair.

With that authorization, crews completed the project in 86 days.

“We understand when major roads and bridges close, the impacts to communities and businesses are significant,” Ferguson said. “Thank you to the WSDOT crews and contractors whose hard work restored this vital community connection weeks ahead of schedule.”

Crews will return in the spring to place a thin overlay on the new bridge deck when weather conditions allow, according to WSDOT.

During that time, the Bullfrog Road overpass will temporarily close again, and detours will be in place. This will not require a closure of I-90, WSDOT said.

The emergency repairs total approximately $8 million.

