Bullfrog overpass to reopen by late January after emergency repairs

CLE ELUM, Wash. — This story was originally posted on MyNorthwest.com

The Bullfrog overpass above I-90 near Cle Elum is expected to finish emergency repairs by the end of January after it was severely damaged by a semi-truck in October.

The Washington State Department of Transportation’s (WSDOT) repair efforts are slated to begin by the end of November as plans to reconstruct the bridge are now in place, WSDOT announced.

WSDOT crews will work through the winter to restore full access to the bridge safely and effectively. Crews will then return in the spring to apply a thin layer of concrete overlay that will require an additional temporary closure of the overpass.

“Safety is our top priority,” Brian White, WSDOT region administrator, said. “Our crews are working as quickly as possible to reopen the bridge while keeping both workers and travelers safe. We appreciate everyone’s patience and cooperation as we complete this critical repair through winter conditions.”

Bullfrog overpass replacement efforts

When construction is underway, drivers can expect a full closure of westbound I-90, with detours via the on- and off-ramps during that time. WSDOT crews will install girders during overnight closures, and travelers will receive updates in advance.

Shortly after the overpass was damaged, WSDOT determined the damaged portion of the overpass is not repairable and will have to be demolished.

Demolition began the night of Oct. 23, and crews hired by WSDOT worked nonstop over a 22-hour period to remove damaged portions of the overpass in response to an emergency proclamation signed by Ferguson.

WA Governor Bob Ferguson issued an emergency proclamation in the days following the bridge strike, with an estimated $8 million cost to fix the overpass. Ferguson previously stated the processes to reopen the bridge would “likely take several months.”

Expected closures during Bullfrog overpass reconstruction

WSDOT will replace the westbound I-90 by using pre-cast girders or concrete support beams that are expected to accelerate construction and limit closure times. After the girders are set, crews will begin building the concrete sidewalls of the overpass and eventually reopen it.

Short-term complete closures of the westbound I-90 are required as construction begins, which will take place in day and nighttime hours depending on what work is being done.

Full-day temporary closures will be necessary as new griders are installed. Exact dates and durations of the closures will be released by WSDOT as the work is scheduled.

Once westbound I-90 is closed, traffic will be detoured using westbound on- and off-ramps at Exit 80.

WSDOT’s real-time travel map will provide travel updates for I-90. Travelers can also sign up for text messages for delays exceeding 30 minutes on I-90 by texting “Start” to 85107.

Semi-truck driver cited

The semi-truck driver who hit the Bullfrog Road overpass was cited for permit violations.

Allan Bergsma, 64, from Ontario, Canada, was issued a permit to carry the oversized load but did not follow the guidelines.

As part of the conditions for the permit, Bergsma had to use certain exits. In this case, Bergsma was supposed to get off on Exit 80 and then re-enter I-90 to avoid the ramp, but he kept going, Jeremy Weber, a public information officer for the Washington State Patrol (WSP), explained to KIRO Newsradio.

