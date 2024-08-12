Building roof collapses during fire at West Seattle church

SEATTLE — Investigators are working to determine how a fire started at a West Seattle church.

Around 12:30 p.m. on Monday, Seattle Fire was called to a building on fire in the 500 block of Delridge Way Southwest.

Crews reported seeing a large column of smoke coming from a detached building on the property’s northwest side.

Firefighters quickly extinguished the flames, but the roof of the building collapsed.

No one was inside and no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.



