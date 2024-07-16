Brush fire catches along I-5 in Wallingford

SEATTLE — A brush fire caught along the side of Interstate 5 in the Wallingford area of Seattle Tuesday morning around 9:30 a.m., prompting a response from the Seattle Fire Department and Seattle Police Department.

The Seattle Department of Transportation warned drivers to use caution while driving by the area.

As of 9:45 a.m., the fire looked to be quickly extinguished despite the large plume of black smoke just ten minutes prior.

. @SeattleFire activity on NE 50th St at 5th Ave NE blocking two EB lanes. EB traffic is getting through one WB lane. Use caution. pic.twitter.com/2lNmwNSMki — SDOT Traffic (@SDOTtraffic) July 16, 2024





