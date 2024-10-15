BrucePac recalls 10 million pounds of meat and poultry affecting grocery stores nationwide

A nationwide recall affecting many local stores of ready-to-eat meals that may be contaminated with Listeria is underway.

On October 9, BrucePac recalled approximately 9,986,245 pounds of ready-to-eat meat and poultry products due to possible contamination.

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS), products produced from June 19, 2024, to October 8, 2024 may be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes.

The meats in question are used in ready-to-eat kits sold in grocery stores and restaurants across the county.

Many of the local stores affected include 7-Eleven, Albertsons, Safeway, Amazon, Costco, Target, QFC and Trader Joe’s, to name a few.

“The products subject to recall bear establishment numbers ‘51205 or P-51205′ inside or under the USDA mark of inspection,” wrote the FSIS.

The chicken ingredients were found to be contaminated with the virus during a routine inspection by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS).

On Saturday, October 12, Albertson recalled 12 ReadyMeals and store-made deli Items connected to this recall.

FSIS said that no confirmed reports of adverse reactions have been recorded and that anyone concerned about exposure should contact their doctor.

Listeria monocytogenes is known to cause serious illness in children and the elderly. Healthy individuals may experience short-term symptoms such as high fever, headaches, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea. Listeria monocytogenes is especially dangerous for pregnant women.

Antibiotics are a treatment for Listeria.

FSIS is urging people to throw away the product or return it to the store for a refund.

For the full list of recalled items and expiry dates, click here.

