Albertsons recalls 12 ReadyMeals and store-made deli Items

Fresh Creative Foods, which supplies ReadyMeals and store-made deli Items to Albertsons is recalling 12 ReadyMeals and deli items due to possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination.

On Saturday, the recall was made because the 12 items and deli foods may have been prepared using recalled chicken ingredients supplied by BrucePac.

The chicken ingredients were found to be contaminated with the virus during a routine inspection by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS).

Listeria monocytogenes is known to cause serious illness in children and the elderly. Healthy individuals may experience short-term symptoms such as high fever, headaches, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea. Listeria monocytogenes is especially dangerous for pregnant women.

Albertsons is notifying customers not to eat these products and to either dispose of them or return them to the store for a full refund.

According to the press release, the ReadyMeals and store-made deli items were available for purchase at the following stores: Albertsons, Carrs-Safeway, Eagle, Jewel-Osco, Pavilions, Randalls, Safeway, Shaw’s, Star Market, Tom Thumb and Vons.

The following items are being recalled in Washington:

READY MEALS STREET TACOS CHICKEN SS COLD , UPC 27131600000, All Sell Thru dates up to and including Oct. 13, 2024

, UPC 27131600000, All Sell Thru dates up to and including Oct. 13, 2024 READY MEALS STREET TACO MEAL CKN ASADA SS COLD , UPC 29939100000, All Sell Thru dates up to and including Oct. 13, 2024

, UPC 29939100000, All Sell Thru dates up to and including Oct. 13, 2024 READY MEALS ENCHILADA CHICKEN GREEN CHILI SS COLD, UPC 21291600000, All Sell Thru dates up to and including Oct. 13, 2024

UPC 21291600000, All Sell Thru dates up to and including Oct. 13, 2024 READY MEALS STREET TACO MEAL CHICKEN SM SS COLD , UPC 27179600000, All Sell Thru dates up to and including Oct. 13, 2024

, UPC 27179600000, All Sell Thru dates up to and including Oct. 13, 2024 ENCHILADA CHICKEN GREEN 6CT SS COLD , UPC 27163500000, All Sell Thru dates up to and including Oct. 13, 2024

, UPC 27163500000, All Sell Thru dates up to and including Oct. 13, 2024 SALAD GINGER CHICKEN BROCCOLI FS , UPC 27110800000, All Sell Thru dates up to and including Oct. 13, 2024

, UPC 27110800000, All Sell Thru dates up to and including Oct. 13, 2024 READY MEALS SALAD GINGER CHICKEN BROCCOLI SS , UPC 29105700000, All Sell Thru dates up to and including Oct. 13, 2024

, UPC 29105700000, All Sell Thru dates up to and including Oct. 13, 2024 SALAD CHICKEN GINGER BROCCOLI FS , UPC 29233600000, All Sell Thru dates up to and including Oct. 13, 2024

, UPC 29233600000, All Sell Thru dates up to and including Oct. 13, 2024 SALAD CAESAR CHICKEN FS , UPC 29130700000, All Sell Thru dates up to and including Oct. 11, 2024

, UPC 29130700000, All Sell Thru dates up to and including Oct. 11, 2024 BOWL CAESAR CHICKEN , UPC 29125500000, All Sell Thru dates up to and including Oct. 11, 2024

, UPC 29125500000, All Sell Thru dates up to and including Oct. 11, 2024 READY MEALS SALAD CAESAR CHICKEN SS , UPC 21139700000, All Sell Thru dates up to and including Oct. 11, 2024

, UPC 21139700000, All Sell Thru dates up to and including Oct. 11, 2024 READY MEALS ASIAN STIR FRY SS COLD, UPC 21296500000, All Sell Thru dates up to and including Oct. 13, 2024

Consumers with questions should contact Albertsons Companies’ Customer Service Center at 1-877-723-3929 Monday through Friday from 5 a.m. to 9 p.m. PST.

©2024 Cox Media Group