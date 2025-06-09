Masked intruders burglarize Macklemore’s Capitol Hill home, spray nanny with bear spray

Seattle police say two masked men broke into rapper Macklemore’s Capitol Hill home early Saturday, spraying a nanny with bear spray and stealing thousands of dollars in valuables while three children were inside, according to the Seattle Times.

Officers responded to the home shortly before 1 a.m. after a caller reported an active burglary involving a chemical assault.

The home, described by police as belonging to a “high-profile individual,” matches the address listed in Macklemore’s voter registration, though his name was redacted in the official report.

It is not clear whether the rapper was home at the time.

According to the report, the nanny told officers she had just put the children to bed when two men entered through a patio door.

One of the suspects sprayed her in the face with bear spray, temporarily blinding her.

For reasons she described as “unexplainable,” the same suspect then tried to help her clean her eyes.

The second intruder asked for “jewels,” and the woman led them to several valuable items.

Police say the suspects stole jewelry, watches, and shoes before pushing the woman down and taking her phone.

The woman managed to bite one of the men and escape the house.

She knocked on neighbors’ doors until someone let her in to call 911.

Surveillance video captured the two suspects leaving the home, police said.

Both were wearing tactical-style vests, gloves, and face coverings.

No firearms were reported, and the nanny told officers she didn’t see any weapons.

Seattle police confirmed that “thousands of dollars of items” were stolen.

The three children were unharmed and were placed in the care of family members following the break-in.

©2025 Cox Media Group