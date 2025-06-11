Would be burglars caught on camera trying to break into Covington market

A beloved family-owned market in Covington is making repairs after would-be burglars targeted the business last weekend.

Surveillance cameras caught at least three people using a stolen car to try and smash their way into Foss’ Grocery & Deli around 4 a.m. last Sunday.

Carla Holmes, the store manager said, “It’s a violation, right? It’s not a typical thing, not out here.”

The video shows the group backing in the car to ram the market’s entrance—not once or twice, but five times.

They run off, then quickly return.

“It looked like they were ready to dive in and get whatever,” said Holmes.

They tried to climb through the entrance, but couldn’t get in.

They then rammed the entrance a couple more times with the car.

The back-end car eventually crashes into the entrance, but not enough to break through the scissor gate.

The store’s security alarm went off, and the then group took off in another car they stole from a customer.

“We had one of our customers come in and say, ‘Hey, the one car was mine – I’m really sorry about the damage that happened, ’” Holmes said.

It’s unclear whether the suspects are adults or juveniles.

Police say they have fingerprints, but no arrests have been made yet.

“I wish we could catch them. It’s time for all of us to work together and clean this place up. We don’t need this,” Holmes said.

