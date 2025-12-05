Bronze plaques stolen from Sumner Cemetery prompt urgent outreach to affected families

Several bronze plaques and markers were recently stolen from Sumner Cemetery, according to the Sumner Police Department.

Police said the thefts targeted a mix of grave markers, including veteran plaques.

While the department noted that metal theft is not new, officials emphasized that these items represent far more than their material value, calling the loss “devastating to the families, to our cemetery staff and to our community.”

The city is working directly with affected families to notify them and arrange for replacements.

According to police, the Department of Veterans Affairs is covering costs for missing military markers, and the city will pay to replace all others.

Police encouraged anyone with information about the thefts to leave a message on the department’s tip line at 253-299-5678.

Families who believe a loved one’s plaque is missing are asked to contact cemetery staff at 253-299-5510.

Officials said they are prioritizing outreach to families directly impacted and stressed that only a portion of plaques at the cemetery were taken.

Scrap yard operators were also asked to report any cemetery markers brought in for recycling.

Police urged anyone in that industry who encounters suspicious items to contact them directly.

City officials said they are reviewing security measures at the cemetery and considering upgrades.

The goal, they said, is to keep the grounds safe while ensuring the space remains accessible to people who come to mourn and honor their loved ones.

