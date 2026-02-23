Broken headlight leads to drug bust in Kitsap County

BREMERTON, Wash. — This story was originally published on mynorthwest.com.

A broken headlight led to a drug bust in Kitsap County over the weekend.

The Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office said a 55-year-old Bremerton man was arrested on suspicion of possessing a controlled substance early Saturday morning after a deputy pulled him over for a broken headlight.

“The Deputy spotted the headlight on the suspect’s vehicle shortly after 1 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 21, in the 10000 block of Silverdale Way,” a post on the Kitsap County Sheriff’s Facebook page said. “Further investigation revealed the vehicle’s owner had a suspended driver’s license.”

The deputy spotted a plastic bag with what appeared to be narcotics in the man’s vehicle, the post said.

“A search warrant was obtained, revealing a large amount of methamphetamine along with heroin, oxycodone, and fentanyl,” according to the post. “Scales and bags were also found.”

The driver was booked into jail, and the case was referred to the Kitsap County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.

