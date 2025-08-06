Bridge inspection in Pierce County to cause delays

GIG HARBOR, Wash. — A heads up for Pierce County drivers who regularly cross the Fox Island Bridge.

On Wednesday, the bridge will be reduced to one lane with alternating traffic from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Pierce County Planning & Public Works says engineering staff need to inspect the condition of the bridge’s structural components so they can determine what maintenance work will need to be done in the future.

Flaggers will be there to direct traffic, but drivers should allow for extra travel time.

Crews will also inspect the bottom of the bridge deck, and the piers that support the bridge will be inspected using an under-bridge inspection truck.

The bridge was built in 1954, and the county has been looking at options for how to fix or replace it.

In April, they held an open house to discuss what they’ve been exploring.

Options include a replacement deferral, a 2,000-foot bridge just east or west of the current bridge, and a 3,000-foot bridge that arches out farther to the west.

Construction could cost upwards of $275 million, and Pierce County says it does not currently have funding to move forward with the bridge replacement option.

In 2026, the county will begin the environmental analysis of each option and ask for feedback from the community.

Then, between 2028 and 2029, it’ll look at property acquisition and possible relocations.

Construction likely wouldn’t begin until 2030 depending on which option is chosen.

