Bridge closure hurting business? Disaster funds are available

A federal agency that often steps in after natural disasters is helping businesses affected by the closure of the State Route 410 White River Bridge.

The bridge—a vital link between Enumclaw and Buckley—has been shut down since August 18, when a semi-truck crashed into it.

“With that damage and with that closure, it may be harder for some businesses to reach their clients, and vice versa,” Lauren Hill, Public Information Officer with the Small Business Administration (SBA), said. “The SBA’s office of disaster recovery and resilience has what we call economic injury loans for businesses in these cases.”

Businesses affected by White River Bridge closure can apply for up to $2M in loans

Restaurants, shops, and other businesses can apply for up to $2 million in loans to help them cover regular expenses, such as employee pay and recurring bills.

“The interest rates start as low as 4% for businesses and 3.6% for nonprofits,” Hill said.

Hill said you can apply in person through October 9.

“Businesses can come into our business recovery centers. We have one at the Green Valley College campus in Enumclaw, or the multipurpose room, which is the former city hall in Buckley,” she explained.

You can also apply online through June 22, 2026.

The federal assistance was requested by Washington State.

