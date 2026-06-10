Bremerton man sentenced for secretly recording women at Krampus Festival

BREMERTON, Wash. — A man who secretly photographed and recorded women inside a Krampus Festival restroom in Bremerton has been sentenced to 75 months in prison-- or just over six years.

In December 2025, 48-year-old Brian Group photographed and video recorded at least four different individuals while they were using the bathroom at the festival, the Bremerton Police Department (BPD) announced.

Bremerton Police release photos of shoes to identify victims

Roughly one month after the incident, BPD posted a collection of photos on social media showing the footwear of various individuals, all captured from beneath one bathroom stall, looking into the stall beside it.

BPD noted there were multiple victims and, at the time, was working to identify and notify each victim.

“If you attended the festival and recognize the shoes and pants shown in these images as yours, please reach out,” the police department stated in January.

In an update on Wednesday, BPD announced that Group had pleaded guilty to the charges and was sentenced to 75 months in prison.

Follow Jason Sutich on X. Send news tips here.BPD noted there were multiple victims and, at the time, was working to identify and notify each victim.

“If you attended the festival and recognize the shoes and pants shown in these images as yours, please reach out,” the police department stated in January.

In an update on Wednesday, BPD announced that Group had pleaded guilty to the charges and was sentenced to 75 months in prison.

This story was originally published on MyNorthwest.com.

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