Bremerton man killed in stabbing Easter morning

BREMERTON, Wash. — Bremerton police were called to the 800 block of 6th Street just after 9 a.m. Sunday for a stabbing.

On scene was a 36-year-old Bremerton man with severe injuries. Medics were unable to save him, and he died at the scene.

The suspect, another 36-year-old Bremerton man, was found nearby and taken into custody. The suspect was checked out at a local hospital before being booked in the Kitsap County Jail for second degree murder.

Police say the men knew each other.

Police believe there was a verbal fight earlier in the morning. The suspects then met up a second time and that is when the fatal stabbing happened.

