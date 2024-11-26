Bremerton man dies after stepping off bridge following crash

A 42-year-old Bremerton man died early Sunday morning after stepping off the Warren Avenue Bridge following a single-vehicle crash, according to the Bremerton Police Department.

Police received several 911 calls around 1:34 a.m. on Sunday, reporting a vehicle high-centered on the cement lane divider of the bridge.

Officers arriving at the scene saw a man walking away from the vehicle.

As a responding officer approached, the man walked to the west side of the bridge, stepped over the pedestrian railing, and disappeared from view.

Concerned that the man had fallen into the water, police called for emergency assistance from the Bremerton Fire Department, Puget Sound Naval Shipyard, and U.S. Coast Guard air and water support.

At about 2:01 a.m., a Bremerton fireboat recovered the man from the water. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities have identified the man as a Bremerton resident.

An autopsy is scheduled for later this week.

©2024 Cox Media Group