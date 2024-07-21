Local

President Biden will not run for reelection, endorsing VP Harris as nominee

By Katy Wade, KIRO 7 News

Election 2024 Biden Drops Out FILE - President Joe Biden walks on stage before speaking in Las Vegas, July 16, 2024. President Joe Biden dropped out of the 2024 race for the White House on Sunday, July 21, ending his bid for reelection following a disastrous debate with Donald Trump that raised doubts about his fitness for office just four months before the election. (AP Photo/David Becker, File) (David Becker/AP)

After weeks of calls to drop out of the race, President Joe Biden has announced he will not run for re-election, endorsing Vice President Kamala Harris as the Democratic nominee.

The announcement comes just one month before the Democratic National Convention is set to begin, and three months before Election Day.

On Friday, Biden was adamant that he would return to the campaign trail after testing positive for COVID-19, but the health concern was just the latest in a series of events that put pressure on Biden’s bid for president.

In his statement, President Biden told voters, “I believe it is in the best interest of my party and the country for me to stand down and to focus solely on fulfilling my duties as President for the remainder of my term.”

Statement from President Joe Biden

President Biden’s daughter Naomi Biden shared a statement in support of her Dad, saying, “To the Americans who have always had his back, keep the faith. He will always have ours.”


