President Biden will not run for reelection, endorsing VP Harris as nominee

After weeks of calls to drop out of the race, President Joe Biden has announced he will not run for re-election, endorsing Vice President Kamala Harris as the Democratic nominee.

My fellow Democrats, I have decided not to accept the nomination and to focus all my energies on my duties as President for the remainder of my term. My very first decision as the party nominee in 2020 was to pick Kamala Harris as my Vice President. And it’s been the best… pic.twitter.com/x8DnvuImJV — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) July 21, 2024

The announcement comes just one month before the Democratic National Convention is set to begin, and three months before Election Day.

On Friday, Biden was adamant that he would return to the campaign trail after testing positive for COVID-19, but the health concern was just the latest in a series of events that put pressure on Biden’s bid for president.

In his statement, President Biden told voters, “I believe it is in the best interest of my party and the country for me to stand down and to focus solely on fulfilling my duties as President for the remainder of my term.”

Statement from President Joe Biden

President Biden’s daughter Naomi Biden shared a statement in support of her Dad, saying, “To the Americans who have always had his back, keep the faith. He will always have ours.”

I’m nothing but proud today of my Pop, our President, Joe Biden, who has served our country with every bit of his soul and with unmatched distinction. Not only has he been—and will continue to be—the most effective president of our lifetime, but he has likely already cemented… — Naomi Biden (@NaomiBiden) July 21, 2024





©2024 Cox Media Group