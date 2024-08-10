Local

Suspect in custody after I-5 standoff in Downtown Seattle

By KIRO 7 News Staff

SEATTLE — The Northbound I-5 offramp to Olive Way was shut down due to a standoff with a suspect who assaulted a Washington State Trooper.

The incident began around 6 p.m. WSP let us know the suspect was in custody just after 9 p.m.

A man was throwing objects onto the freeway, including a lime bike. Two vehicles were struck. When a trooper approached the suspect, he struck the trooper with a metal object.

WSP and Seattle police spent hours negotiating with the suspect.

KIRO 7 has a crew on the scene, and we will have updates on our newscast at 11 p.m.




