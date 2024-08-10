Suspect in custody after I-5 standoff in Downtown Seattle

SEATTLE — The Northbound I-5 offramp to Olive Way was shut down due to a standoff with a suspect who assaulted a Washington State Trooper.

The incident began around 6 p.m. WSP let us know the suspect was in custody just after 9 p.m.

A man was throwing objects onto the freeway, including a lime bike. Two vehicles were struck. When a trooper approached the suspect, he struck the trooper with a metal object.

WSP and Seattle police spent hours negotiating with the suspect.

KIRO 7 has a crew on the scene, and we will have updates on our newscast at 11 p.m.

Seattle Police Patrol, HNT, SWAT, and King County Sheriffs Deputies assisted Washington State Patrol in apprehending a suspect that was throwing items onto the Northbound lanes of the I-5 freeway and assaulted a Trooper. Suspect is now in WSP custody. — Seattle Police Department (@SeattlePD) August 10, 2024













©2024 Cox Media Group