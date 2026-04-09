Boxcutter-wielding robber arrested after Chinatown liquor theft

This story was originally posted to MyNorthwest.com

A 31-year-old man was arrested for robbery after threatening to stab business employees with a boxcutter in the Chinatown-International District on Tuesday.

At approximately 1:30 p.m., Seattle Police Department (SPD) officers responded to reports of a man with a knife stealing from a restaurant in the 600 block of 5th Avenue, SPD announced.

The suspect “pointed his knife at the two victims to threaten to stab them while he stole a green bottle of liquor,” according to the police report.

The victims didn’t sustain any injuries.

Police recover boxcutter, suspected meth from Chinatown robbery

Shortly after officers arrived, they tracked the suspect to a grocery store. Officers and a SWAT team member formed an arrest team and negotiated with the suspect to drop the weapon.

Once officers safely recovered the boxcutter, the suspect was arrested without incident.

Officers booked the suspect into the King County Jail for investigation of robbery.

SPD recovered a stolen alcohol bottle, boxcutter, and suspected meth as evidence. Police referred criminal charges to the City Attorney’s Office for narcotics possession and obstruction.

Robbery Unit detectives have been assigned to the case.

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