Boulder ‘the size of a small car’ crashes into SUV driving near Leavenworth

LEAVENWORTH, Wash. — Four people, including a 12-year-old, are recovering after a boulder crashed into their SUV while they were driving on Highway 2 on Tuesday.

According to Washington State Patrol Trooper Jeremy Weber, the SUV was heading west, about three miles outside of Leavenworth, when a boulder “the size of a small car” hit them from the right side of the road.

A 12-year-old had a few cuts that needed stitches, but it appears everyone inside was relatively unharmed.

The SUV was totaled.

The area was shut down for a while while crews cleared the roadway.

KIRO 7 has reached out to the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) for more information on the condition of that stretch of highway.

