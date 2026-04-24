Bothell Police warning of new phishing scam targeting permit applicants

The Bothell Police Department says scammers are targeting people who apply for city permits in a new phishing scheme.

Police warn that victims have received fake invoices via email asking for payment to keep a project going.

Bothell officials say the city will never request payment through wire transfer and all payments are processed through MyBuildingPermit.com or through other official channels linked here.

Authorities posted the following tips if you receive a suspicious email:

Do not respond or send payment

Verify using contact information found on the agency or business official website or call them directly.

Always use official payment portals and access them directly through official websites or trusted channels.

©2026 Cox Media Group