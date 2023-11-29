Bothell firefighters rescue kitten stuck behind cabinet for 3 days

BOTHELL, Wash. — Trees aren’t the only places firefighters rescue cats from! Bothell firefighters experienced that firsthand this week after getting a kitten out from behind a kitchen cabinet.

According to the Bothell Fire Department, the kitten had been stuck there for three days.

“No cat-astrophes or cat-itude was reported,” BFD said. “The cat was purr-fectly fine and feline good after getting out.”

Photos from the scene show how the kitten was eventually lured out with food once firefighters were able to create enough space for it to squeeze out from the cabinet.

©2023 Cox Media Group