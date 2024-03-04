Both directions of SR 203 blocked in Carnation after a crash early Saturday

All lanes and both directions of State Route 203 were blocked for more than 24 hours in Carnation after a crash Saturday morning.

On Saturday morning, a crash near Northeast 88th Street damaged and downed power poles.

Puget Sound Energy and the Washington State Department of Transportation estimated SR 203 would reopen Sunday afternoon, when repairs are completed.

Traffic was being diverted using Northeast Carnation Farm Road, West Snoqualmie Valley Road Northeast, and Northeast 124th Street.

Southbound traffic was being diverted via Northeast Stillwater Hill Road, Kelly Road Northeast, and Northeast Big Rock Road.

According to the City of Duvall, SR 203 reopened at about 4:30 p.m. Sunday.

A section SR 203 between Carnation and Duvall remains CLOSED this morning (March 3). Please find alternate route. More updates to follow in comments. Posted by City of Duvall on Sunday, March 3, 2024









