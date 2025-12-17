Bonney Lake woman dies in Pierce County Jail days after arrest

PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. — This story was originally posted on MyNorthwest.com

A 31-year-old woman from Bonney Lake died at the Pierce County Jail on Friday, with the cause of her death yet to be determined.

The woman was found in the jail’s general population female intake unit at 9:32 p.m. and identified as Stasha Lyn Wiltfong, according to The News Tribune.

Bonney Lake woman found unresponsive in jail cell

Pierce County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) Deputy Carly Cappetto revealed that the woman was unresponsive in a two-person cell, but did not have a cellmate.

The jail staff attempted to resuscitate her with CPR and a defibrillator. Fire department crews arrived minutes later at 9:41 p.m. and took over operations.

Despite life-saving efforts, Wiltfong was pronounced dead at the jail.

PCSO deputies responded to the jail and began an investigation. Cappetto noted that mental health staff also responded to follow up with other inmates.

Court records indicate that Wiltfong was arrested on Dec. 10 in Puyallup after allegedly attempting to pass a fraudulent check at a bank.

Wiltfong was charged the following day with two counts of second-degree identity theft and one count of forgery.

The woman was ordered to be released on Dec. 11 after she pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Additionally, court records revealed that Wiltfong had an active warrant issued by the Bonney Lake Municipal Court.

Follow Jason Sutich on X. Send news tips here.

©2025 Cox Media Group