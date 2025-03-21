Bonney Lake mayor pleads with governor to oppose release of convicted triple murderer

BONNEY LAKE, Wash. — Bonney Lake Mayor Terry Carter has sent a letter to Gov. Bob Ferguson to consider reversing the parole decision for Timothy Pauley, who was convicted for the murders of three tavern employees in 1980.

Pauley, then 21, tortured five people at Barn Door Tavern in SeaTac during closing time, killing three of them with his accomplice. The pair used extension cords to tie up three women and two men who were cleaning up. They forced the women to undress and brought the men into a walk-in cooler, where Pauley executed them with a revolver. One of the women was later strangled by a cord used to tie her to a bar rail, the Associated Press reported. The other two women survived.

He was serving three life sentences for the robbery, rape, and murder of those three people.

Despite the sentence, opportunities for parole have still come up for Pauley throughout the decades. In 2016, when there was a possibility for his parole, families of the victims and survivors told KIRO 7 that they were outraged and that they couldn’t understand why a life sentence didn’t actually mean life in prison.

“Pauley opens up this cooler door and puts a .357 Magnum handgun to our father’s head and pulls the trigger. When you are told life, you believe that he is going to be spending the rest of his life in prison,” Angie Dowell, a daughter of one of the victims, said in 2016.

Now, nearly 10 years after that plea from family members, the Bonney Lake community was informed that Pauley could soon be out and living among them.

In former Gov. Jay Inslee’s last few days in office, he apparently reversed a 2022 decision to cancel Pauley’s parole.

In 2022, the state’s Indeterminate Sentence Review Board unanimously found Pauley rehabilitated. It said he completed years of counseling for drug and alcohol abuse and for post-traumatic stress disorder for a workplace injury, he suffered before the killings and was okayed to be released. At the time, Inslee said he did not believe Pauley’s rehabilitation was complete because he did not apologize to the victims’ families.

As Inslee was on his way out, it appears he reversed his decision.

While the triple murders took place near the Seattle-Tacoma International Airport, Carter said he was made aware that if released, Pauley may be living in Bonney Lake.

With that information becoming known, Mayor Carter wrote a letter to now-governor Ferguson a letter asking him to look into the decision and act as deemed fit.

“I only became aware of this due to social media. Pauley is said to be released to live near Bonney Lake. As the Mayor, it is my duty to attempt to protect this community from harm. My intent in writing this letter is not to spread fear but to ask for meaningful action that you, based on your elected position seem to be the only person who can stop this. Only the Governor has the power to cancel this parole.”

The letter continued: “With your background, especially as the former Attorney General for the great State of Washington, I’m sure you are aware of the negative effects this release could pose for the community.”

Earlier this week, the Bonney Lake City Council allowed for public testimony about the release, and they specifically heard from victims’ families, who said he failed to express remorse for his crimes or accept responsibility.

“I respectfully request for you to investigate this matter. I believe if you look at this matter with an eye toward public safety, which I believe you will, I believe you’ll come to the same conclusion that I have. Pauley is a danger to others and his release would be absolutely traumatizing to his victim and their families. This is a moment for the community to come together, not to spread fear, but to channel concerns into meaningful action. You can stand for justice. You can make sure the voices of the victims, and their families are not forgotten. You are our only hope,” Carter said.

In a statement to KIRO 7, Ferguson’s office said:

“Governor Ferguson’s office was recently informed of Mr. Pauley’s impending release, currently scheduled for March 27. Governor Ferguson has the authority to cancel Mr. Pauley’s parole. Under Washington state law, that authority requires the Governor to thoroughly review the record before making his decision. Our office is currently conducting its review of the extensive record in this matter. The governor is currently in the process of scheduling a time to meet with family members of Pauley’s victims.”

It’s unclear when Pauley could potentially be released.





©2025 Cox Media Group