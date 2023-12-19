Bones found in 1985 identified as Green River Killer victim after extensive DNA research

Extensive DNA forensic genealogy testing has helped to identify Bones 17 as Lori Anne Razpotnik, thought to be a victim of the Green River Killer, whose remains were found in 1985 in Auburn.

On Dec. 30, 1985, employees with the City of Auburn were investigating a car over an embankment in the 2000 block of Mount View Drive Southwest when they found potential human remains.

The Green River Task Force was called in to investigate, where they found a second set of remains.

At the time, the remains were not identified and were subsequently referred to as Bones 16 and Bones 17.

In 2002, Gary Ridgway, the Green River Killer, led investigators to that location in 2002 and admitted to placing their bodies there. He pleaded guilty to their murders in 2003.

Through DNA testing, Bones 16 was identified as Sandra Majors in 2012.

Due to the advancement of DNA technology, a new DNA profile was established on Bones 17 and after extensive research, she was identified as Lori Anne Razpotnik.

According to the King County Sheriff’s Office, Lori Anne was 15 years old and lived with her family in Lewis County in 1982. She ran away that year and her family never saw her again.

Detectives were provided a saliva sample from Lori Anne’s mother, which the University of North Texas used to confirm the remains were Lori Anne.

According to the King County Sheriff’s Office, only one set of bones remains left to be identified. Bones 20 were found Aug. 2003.

According to the Washington State Department of Corrections, Gary Ridgway, 74, remains incarcerated at the Washington State Penitentiary in Walla Walla.









