Bomb threat on Seattle flight lands 22 month prison sentence, nearly $80,000 in damages

SEATTLE — This story was originally published on MyNorthwest.com.

A man who made a bomb threat on an Alaska Airlines flight from Atlanta to Seattle, forcing the plane to divert and land in Spokane, is now headed to prison.

Brandon L. Scott, 40-years-old, made the threat on July 5, 2023 flight. Prosecutors say he delivered a note to a flight attendant while the plane was in flight.

“There is a bomb on the plane. This is not a joke,” the note read according to the Department of Justice. “Several pounds of homemade explosives are in my carry-on bag. I have a detonator with me. Handle this matter carefully and exactly how I say, otherwise I will detonate the explosives and kill everyone on board,” Scott wrote. “You are to alert the pilot to this note and keep the issue to yourself. Many innocent lives are in your hands, do as I demand and everyone will live. Deviate and the consequences will be deadly for all of us. I have nothing left to lose.”

Diffusing the situation

The flight attendant who received the note delivered it to the captain and co-pilot, who then contacted Air Traffic Control. The Alaska Airlines flight was then diverted to the Spokane International Airport, where it safely landed.

The diversion resulted in a ground stop on all aircraft, and Scott was taken into custody upon his arrival. The plane was searched, and no explosive materials were found.

“Threatening the safety of a commercial flight is a serious federal crime that puts lives at risk, disrupts national air travel, and drains emergency resources,” Acting U.S. Attorney Richard R. Barker said in the release.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Washington pursued charges and Scott was sentenced to 22 months in prison and three years of supervision after his release, according to a statement.

Scott was ordered to pay an additional $79,449.47 in damages to Alaska Airlines and Spokane International Airport.

