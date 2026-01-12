Boil water notice issued for part of Sumner after contractor damages water line

A contractor strike on a water line prompted a boil water notice Monday for a small section of Sumner, city officials said.

The City of Sumner has issued a boil water notice for homes on 63rd Street Court East, east of Parker Road, after a contractor damaged a water line in the area.

City officials said the impact caused the water line to lose normal pressure.

While the city’s Public Operations department repaired the line and flushed the system to restore service, residents are being asked to boil tap water until water quality testing is complete.

Officials said samples have been sent to a lab, and results are expected by Tuesday.

Until those results are returned and the notice is lifted, affected residents should boil water before drinking, cooking, or brushing teeth.

The city said the precaution is standard procedure any time a water line loses pressure, even after repairs are made.

Public Operations staff are distributing door hangers to homes in the affected area with additional information and updates.

Residents are encouraged to check their front doors for those notices.

