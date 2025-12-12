Boil water notice issued for flooded water systems in Snohomish County

SNOHOMISH COUNTY — The Snohomish County Health Department is asking residents who use a well or private water system not to drink the water.

A boil notice is primarily issued for water systems affected by flooding in their area. That could have contaminated the water.

Flood water can contaminate water sources, causing people to become ill.

The health department asks that you use bottled, boiled or treated water for the time being.

