Boeing workers march, many planning to strike

SEATTLE — Thousands of Boeing machinists used their lunch break Wednesday for a rally march at the Everett factory to show their dissatisfaction with the latest contract offer from the company.

Boeing is offering 33,000 machinists a 4-year contract that includes a 25% pay increase, saying it’s the company’s largest-ever general wage increase.

But workers want a 40% pay bump.

“We’re looking at the CEO who gets all this money and we’re getting his peanuts – and we’re machinists building his planes and he doesn’t want to offer us anything,” said Kamie Bryan, a Boeing machinist.

Workers say many at the company are struggling paycheck to paycheck.

“You shouldn’t have to go to the food bank to survive especially when you’re skilled – you’re skilled, you’re building planes,” said Anamaria Mattson, a machinist.

Boeing says the deal includes better medical coverage and retirement contributions, while also committing to build its next new plane in the Puget Sound region.

Stephanie Pope, President and CEO of Boeing Commercial Airplanes, told employees through a video message, “This would go along with our other flagship models, meeting job security for generations to come. It’s a big commitment to you and to our community.”

Workers say they’re not only frustrated with the offer, but also with how it was presented, laying part of the blame on their own union.

“Two days before they even released the contract our union was telling us that they were far apart and then on Sunday night we get this e-mail saying ‘Ohh yeah, this is a great deal.’ It was nothing, it was a slap in the face,” said Mattson.

When asked what they expect when it comes time to vote for a strike, Mattson replied, “Oh, we’re going to vote to strike – definitely, absolutely, without a doubt.”

“Just say no,” added Bryan.

A vote is expected Thursday just before the contract expires at midnight.

Boeing President and CEO Kelly Ortberg released a statement Wednesday, saying, “For Boeing, it is no secret that our business is in a difficult period, in part due to our own mistakes in the past. Working together, I know that we can get back on track, but a strike would put our shared recovery in jeopardy, further eroding trust with our customers and hurting our ability to determine our future together.”

©2024 Cox Media Group