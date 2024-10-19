Boeing offers new strike proposal, union vote to come this week

SEATTLE — Boeing and the machinists union have come to a tentative agreement on a new proposal to potentially end the weeks-long strike.

More than 33,000 members of the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers (IAM) at Boeing locations in Washington, Oregon, and California have been on strike since September 13.

IAM District 751 and W24 members received details of the new proposal from Boeing on Saturday, October 19. IAM District 751 first shared the news with members early Saturday morning, saying, “With the help of Acting U.S. Secretary of Labor Julie Su, we have received a negotiated proposal and resolution to end the strike, and it warrants presenting to the members and is worthy of your consideration.”

Members will vote on whether to accept the proposal on Wednesday, October 23. According to IAM District 751, details of the potential strike settlement — including the date on which workers would return to work if the vote passes — will be part of the vote.

IAM751 broke down the terms of the new proposal:

Wages: A 35% general wage increase spread over 4 years (12% in Year 1, 8% in Year 2, 8% in Year 3, and 7% in Year 4).

Incentive Pay: The AMPP incentive plan is reinstated, with a guaranteed minimum annual payout of 4%. Including a 2024 payout in February 2025.

Retirement: Company 401(k) match increased to 100% of the first 8% contributed, alongside a 4% automatic company contribution. Additionally, there is a one-time $5,000 contribution to each unit member’s Boeing 401(k).

Pension: The BCERP multiplier benefit increases to $105 for vested employees.

Ratification Bonus: A one-time bonus of $7,000.

Sick Time Call-Out: Reverts to the existing contract language’ call in before shift language removed from contract.

The union said they are working to secure voting locations to accommodate members, and that there will be only one ballot to either accept or reject the bargaining agreement. No strike vote is required, and a simple majority (50% +1) of members voting will determine the outcome.

IAM District 751 President Jon Holden and IAM District W24 President Brandon Bryant released the following joint statement:

“The fact the company has put forward an improved proposal is a testament to the resolve and dedication of the frontline workers who’ve been on strike – and to the strong support they have received from so many. This proposal will be carefully reviewed and voted upon by the frontline workers of Boeing whose dedication to their communities and families have made this company successful in the past. The workers will ultimately decide if this specific proposal is sufficient in meeting their very legitimate needs and goal of achieving respect and fairness at Boeing. Like many workers in America, IAM members at Boeing have sacrificed greatly for their employer, including during the pandemic when these workers were reporting to the factory as executives stayed at home. These workers deserve to have all of those sacrifices recognized.”

Boeing also released a statement on Saturday morning, saying, “We look forward to our employees voting on the negotiated proposal.”

The company included a fact sheet alongside the statement, outlining the proposed terms:

Boeing Contract Highlights

IAM751 wrapped up their statement with a message to their members, saying, “The future of this contract is in your hands. Thank you for your continued input and support throughout this process.”









