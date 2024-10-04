Boeing, Machinists union to resume negotiations Monday

SEATTLE, Wash. — Boeing and the Machinists union will return to the bargaining table Monday.

IAM Union District 751 made the announcement Friday.

This will be the third time the company and the union will gather for mediated negotiations since employees in Puget Sound walked out on September 13.

Employees overwhelmingly rejected a proposed contract that would have raised their wages by 25% over four years.

Last week, union leaders announced that contract talks “broke off” with the company after their latest bargaining session.

In an update posted on social media, a regional district of the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers said that Boeing “would not engage substantively” on key issues important to members — such as higher pay — and refused to budge on restoring a defined-benefit pension that was dissolved about a decade ago.

On September 23, Boeing issued what it is calling its “best and final” offer. The deal included pay raises of 30% over a four-year period, which is up 5% from the deal that union members rejected when they voted to strike.

The union’s original demand was for 40% over three years.

Negotiations will resume Monday at 9 a.m.

