Boeing lays off over 2,000 Washington employees

SEATTLE, Wash. — Boeing is permanently laying off 2,199 workers in the state of Washington, according to a notice filed Monday with the Washington State Employment Security Department.

The worker adjustment and retraining notification (WARN) layoff and closure database lists the layoff date as Dec. 20. It says the layoffs impact workers at various locations in the state but does not disclose which ones or mention which groups are impacted.

Last week the company sent out hundreds of pink slips to members of the Society of Professional Engineering Employees in Aerospace, or SPEEA.

Boeing announced in October that it planned to cut 10% of its workforce, about 17,000 jobs, in the coming months. CEO Kelly Ortberg told employees the company must “reset its workforce levels to align with our financial reality.”

