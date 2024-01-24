Boeing faces more trouble after airliner lost wheel before takeoff

Boeing is facing more trouble after one of its airliners lost a wheel just before takeoff.

It happened Saturday on a Delta flight scheduled to fly from Atlanta to Bogotá.

The airliner was a 31-year-old Boeing 757-200.

We’ve learned that the plane was cleared to taxi into position while waiting for take-off clearance. But as it was taxiing onto the runway, a wheel on one of the nose gears separated from the aircraft - rolling into a nearby embankment.

We got some audio from the cockpit of the flight.

“The 75 on the runway just lost a nose tire,” says a crew member.

Maintenance came out and towed the plane off the runway but it was closed for a few hours, causing quite a bit of delays.

