Boeing, Air Force unveil new fighter jet for pilot training

A brand new fighter jet built by Boeing is set to take to the skies to train future U.S. Air Force pilots.

The T-7A Red Hawk will replace the over 65-year-old T-38 training jet, according to a release from Boeing.

Representatives from the Air Force, Boeing, and legislative officials inducted the new advanced jet at Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph Air Force Base in Texas on January 16.

The T-7A was delivered on December 5, 2025, and will be one of 351 jets that Boeing will produce, the company said.

“This is the airplane that we need to get us to the next level,” U.S. Air Force Acting Vice Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Scott L. Pleus said. “It has been an absolute wonder to watch as we’ve gone from clean sheet design all the way to an airplane that now sits at Randolph Air Force Base, ready to start flying.”

The new jet features "an advanced cockpit, open architecture digital fly-by-wire control system and state-of-the-art avionics for a new level of safety," Boeing said.

In 2018, Boeing was awarded a $9.2 billion contract to build the training jets and state-of-the-art flight simulators.

