Boeing aims to ramp up 737 Max production amid quality improvements

This story was originally posted on MyNorthwest.com

Boeing is prepared to increase production of its 737 Max jets in the coming months.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has capped production of the 737 Max at 38 aircraft per month following last year’s door plug blowout over Portland, Oregon.

The company hopes to increase 737 Max production to 42 aircraft per month in the next few months and reach 47 per month by early next year.

Boeing CEO’s production increase strategy

“We’re pretty confident in our ability to move from 38 to 42,” Boeing CEO Kelly Ortberg said at theBernstein Strategic Decisions Conferenceon Thursday. “Now, after that, we do have subsequent rate increases in our plan, and they will typically be in that five-per-month rate. So that feels like a good increment. So the next one would be to 47.”

Ortberg said production defects have decreased by 30%.

“Virtually every one of our customers is reporting a higher quality of airplane at delivery,” Ortberg said.

Reuters reported that Boeing spent $2.3 billion in cash during the first quarter of the year.

“I think the financial performance will follow the production performance of the company, and I think we need to think about it that way,” Ortberg said.

The company reported more than $19.4 billion in revenue in the first quarter of 2025—an 18% increase over last year.

