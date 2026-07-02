Armed sexual assault suspect found hiding in Tukwila dumpster

TUKWILA, Wash. — A suspect accused of sexual assault was arrested by Tukwila PD Tuesday night, June 30.

According to the Tukwila Police Department on Facebook, an officer working security for a retail store was approached by a person who told them that a sexual assault had just happened.

The officer then notified other officers in the area who immediately started searching for the suspect.

Shortly after, officers found the suspect hiding in a “dumpster enclosure,” according to the post.

The suspect was ordered to come out, and police took them into custody without issue.

K-9-unit Raider was called to scene and tracked down both a gun and a gun magazine next to the dumpster, which the suspect later admitted belonged to them.

The Tukwila Police Department note the suspect is not allowed to have firearms and booked the suspect for unlawful possession of a firearm and investigation of sexual assault, according to the post.

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