Bodycam: Woman driving without clothes on, arrested for DUI in Marysville, WSP says

MARYSVILLE, Wash. — The Washington State Patrol (WSP) says a woman was arrested on December 6th after showing signs of DUI while driving north on I-5 in Marysville.

WSP posted bodycam footage of the stop, and when the trooper approached her car, he discovered she wasn’t wearing clothes.

″Where are your clothes?“ the trooper asked. ”Why aren’t you wearing them?”

“Well, I don’t actually know,” the woman said.

The stop happened at around 3 a.m. and after getting dressed, she claimed she had a few drinks and a marijuana edible.

After she failed a field sobriety test, the woman was arrested for DUI.

