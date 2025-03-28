Body pulled from Carbon River

CARBONADO, Wash. — The Pierce County Sheriff’s Office is responding to Carbonado for a body that was found in the Carbon River.

Not much information is available at this time, and crews are still actively working on the scene.

It’s unclear what part of the river the body was found at.

Deputies did not specify if the body is that of the woman who recently fell into the Carbon River earlier this week and has not yet been found.

This is a developing story.

KIRO 7 is en route to the scene.

